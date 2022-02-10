On Thursday 10 February, the ICJ ruled that Uganda had indeed violated international norms as an occupying force between 1998 and 2003. The court also found that Uganda was responsible for the deaths of 10,000 to 15,000 people in the Eastern Ituri region, and that troops from the East African country were guilty of looting gold, diamonds and timber.
Uganda rejects ICJ’s $325 award to DRC, says they are already working together
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has finally come out with its judgement on the DRC versus Uganda case, with Kampala ordered to pay $325m to Kinshasa for its role in the conflict there.