“I certainly […] want the USADF to be a hub for Africa, for Africanists, for the African diaspora, for the African diplomatic corps, for US government officials engaged in Africa – that is a big part of my mission,” Adkins tells The Africa Report at his office in downtown Washington. ”Because I want to call people to the efficacy, to the rightness, to the timeliness of this approach, and how in a moment like this, it rises to the top of the things we should be doing.”