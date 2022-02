The Africa Report is one of Africa’s leading news organisations, recognised internationally for its impartial and authoritative stance. Every day we deliver original reporting, sharp analysis and informed opinion, to guide you through Africa’s 54 diverse political and business environments. We are a digital newsroom delivering an informative, intelligent insight to this most dynamic continent on daily basis and a quarterly print magazine. Whether you are running a digital start-up in Nairobi, a banker in Johannesburg, a public official in Accra, or simply briefing the boss, you will find in The Africa Report the analysis and context you need.

The Africa Report is published by Jeune Afrique Media Group (JAMG), the premier publishing and events company in Africa. JAMG produces the weekly magazine Jeune Afrique, and the leading continental business meeting, The AFRICA CEO FORUM.

Responsibilities:

Under the direction of Editorial team and Communication team your main tasks will be to:

Manage editorial content and engage with followers on a day-to-day basis

Create content and plan content calendars

Strategize to drive engagement, reach, and views

Monitor and report on feedback and online reviews

Organize and participate in events to build community and boost the awareness

Coordinate with Data, Editorial and Business Dev teams to ensure brand consistency

Skills:

Strength in anglophone Africa, but with a good understanding of francophone central, west and northern African countries…and how all the regions interconnect.

Passion for social media and emerging technologies – you have worked at the cutting edge of social media marketing best practice.

Writing & Communication – you have an impeccable command of the English language.

Organization – you are detail-oriented multitasker with the ability to lead several projects at once while still delivering quality work.

Creativity – you can develop & execute social media strategies that are aligned with business goals. You are also able to coordinate the development of visually pleasing creative materials.

Requirements:

This is a remote position. Ideally, the candidate will be based in Africa

5 years minimum experience in communication, including 3 years in community management/social media management

Native English and knowledge of French appreciated

Able to work with an international team

Freelance position

Africa Insight Wake up to the essential with the Editor's picks. Sign up Also receive offers from The Africa Report Also receive offers from The Africa Report's partners SUCCESS ERROR

Interested?

Applicants should send: a cover letter and a CV to: r.zadi@jeuneafrique.com

Please send applications by March 11, 2022.