Ticking time bomb

Egypt’s demolitions crisis is costing Sisi his main support base

By Abir Sorour
Posted on Thursday, 17 February 2022 16:49

Construction work in Cairo
A woman carries bread for her family next to the houses that are being demolished to make way for construction work on a ring road in the district of Maadi, Cairo, Egypt September 13, 2021. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

The Egyptian Government is demolishing thousands of houses all over the country to build new high rise shopping malls and entertainment centres. However, the building boom is alienating much of the middle and lower classes, for whom having a house marks an important pillar of decent living; take this away, and they stand to become opponents of the regime.

In 2011, the middle and lower classes, which had been alienated by Hosni Mubarak’s regime, staged mass protests that led to the ouster of the president, paving way for Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to take over.

