In 2011, the middle and lower classes, which had been alienated by Hosni Mubarak’s regime, staged mass protests that led to the ouster of the president, paving way for Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to take over.
Egypt’s demolitions crisis is costing Sisi his main support base
The Egyptian Government is demolishing thousands of houses all over the country to build new high rise shopping malls and entertainment centres. However, the building boom is alienating much of the middle and lower classes, for whom having a house marks an important pillar of decent living; take this away, and they stand to become opponents of the regime.