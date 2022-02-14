US lobbying: Kenya fights to preserve Trump’s trade deal

US aid agency’s new chief aims to build African ‘hub’ in Washington
The new chief of the US African Development Foundation (USADF), which is solely focused on Africa, has spent two decades in government and academia, ... examining the links between the African-American experience and the continent’s history. In his first in-depth interview since being sworn in on 18 January, Travis Adkins laid out his vision for leveraging that experience to transform the agency into a pre-eminent center for Africa-centric thought in Washington.