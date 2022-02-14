DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

Slavery's legacy

Liberia marks bicentennial of African-American arrivals, eyes US investment

By Julian Pecquet
Posted on Monday, 14 February 2022 17:37

Liberia's President George Weah
Liberia's President George Weah REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

On Monday, Liberia formally kicks off a year-long commemoration of the bicentennial of its ties to the US with its focus on deepening ties with Washington and the diaspora.

President Joe Biden’s senior director for Africa, Dana Banks, is leading a US delegation to mark 200 years since the first freed American slaves landed on Dazoe (now Providence) Island in January 1822. Initially, America’s ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a former envoy to Liberia, had been scheduled to lead the delegation, but had to cancel at the last minute to focus on the crisis with Russia over Ukraine.

For the West African nation, the anniversary offers a unique chance to celebrate a rich history and move beyond its past, which is marked by back-to-back civil wars that killed some 250,000 people between 1989 and 2003.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics