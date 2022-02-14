Liberia marks bicentennial of African-American arrivals, eyes US investment

President Joe Biden’s senior director for Africa, Dana Banks, is leading a US delegation to mark 200 years since the first freed American slaves landed on Dazoe (now Providence) Island in January 1822. Initially, America’s ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a former envoy to Liberia, had been scheduled to lead the delegation, but had to cancel at the last minute to focus on the crisis with Russia over Ukraine.

For the West African nation, the anniversary offers a unique chance to celebrate a rich history and move beyond its past, which is marked by back-to-back civil wars that killed some 250,000 people between 1989 and 2003.