The IEA’s global coal forecasts published in January show that South Africa’s coal consumption will be 2.7% higher in 2024 than in 2021. Part of that reflects the impact of Covid-19, as 2024 consumption will remain below the 2019 level.

A recovery to 2019 levels of output is being prevented by the withdrawal of major mining companies such as Anglo American and by cuts to planned domestic coal-fired power capacity, the IEA says.