Deep investment

‘Morocco has diversified its cooperation’ says Abdou Diop of Mazars Audit & Conseil

By Alié Dior Ndour
Posted on Monday, 14 February 2022 16:03

A managing partner at Mazars Audit & Conseil in Morocco, Abdou Diop talks to The Africa Report about Morocco’s deepening investments on the continent.

The Africa Report: What has been driving Morocco’s engagement with the rest of Africa?

Abdou Diop: The evolution of relations has three key elements. From a multilateral point of view, since 2017 and its return to the African Union (AU), Morocco has worked hard on all the big African issues – migration, terrorism, economics, and so on. A Moroccan has become the executive director of the AU, which means that Morocco is really working well in African institutions. And we see Morocco playing a big role in the fight against Covid-19.

