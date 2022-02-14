‘Morocco has diversified its cooperation’ says Abdou Diop of Mazars Audit & Conseil

The Africa Report: What has been driving Morocco’s engagement with the rest of Africa?

Abdou Diop: The evolution of relations has three key elements. From a multilateral point of view, since 2017 and its return to the African Union (AU), Morocco has worked hard on all the big African issues – migration, terrorism, economics, and so on. A Moroccan has become the executive director of the AU, which means that Morocco is really working well in African institutions. And we see Morocco playing a big role in the fight against Covid-19.