Islamic finance is an opportunity for Africa – Moody’s

Kenya’s war on money laundering continues, but counterfeiters are back
Four months after introducing its new generation banknotes, Kenya is set to demonetise its highest banknote, the KSh1000 note, on 30 September.
By Théau Monnet
Posted on Wednesday, 25 September 2019 11:17
The Islamic financial sector has great potential in Africa, where countries are looking to broaden their sources of financing.
Moody’s published a report on 16 September that reveals Islamic finance is already progressing apace on the continent and has good prospects ahead of it, at least for the next 12 to 18 months. Most countries will need time to put the regulatory framework in place.
“Sukuks continue to provide alternative funding sources for both African sovereigns and financial institutions, and issuance is supported by the increasing financing needs in Africa (especially for infrastructure projects) and global investors’ growing comfort with Islamic instruments,” the report says.
With $500m worth of sukuks issued in Africa over the past year, Moody’s points out that the continent accounts for only 0.5% of the world’s sukuks in circulation: Saudi Arabia and Malaysia are the main users, with $299bn and $134bn respectively.
“We expect that Africa’s large Muslim population, which is mainly unbanked or underserved, will continue to provide a solid foundation on which Islamic financial assets, and therefore profits, can grow rapidly,” say Moody’s analysts. They also cite the recent interest shown by Egypt, Algeria and Sudan in issuing sukuks in order to diversify their sources of financing.
Interested states still have to adapt their financial systems and legal constraints to the issuance of sukuks, and to identify projects that can serve as guarantees/support for these issuances.
The report highlights the “good resilience of Islamic banks despite a difficult operating environment in many African countries”, suggesting that sukuk issuances will continue to grow steadily and that these banks “will continue to perform well”.
The report cites three examples to illustrate this point: the South African Islamic bank Al Baraka, whose profits increased by 12.4% between January and June 2019 compared to the previous year; First National Bank (the third largest banking group in South Africa and the continent), where Islamic deposits have significantly contributed to its growth; and Sterling Bank (Nigeria), whose Islamic banking section has experienced a 24% growth in profits despite a 16% contraction in total assets in the Nigerian commercial banking segment.
This article first appeared in Jeune Afrique.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.