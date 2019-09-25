Anglo American share price weakness may create opening

Kenya’s war on money laundering continues, but counterfeiters are back
Four months after introducing its new generation banknotes, Kenya is set to demonetise its highest banknote, the KSh1000 note, on 30 September.
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Wednesday, 25 September 2019 12:00
Income investors are “generally not accepting “of large fluctuations in returns, says Izak van Nierkerk, an investment analyst with Mergence Investment Managers in Cape Town.
Van Nierkerk points to falling commodity prices in late 2015 and early 2016 which led to mining companies having to cut their dividends.
But in a world of negative developed government bond yields – meaning that pension funds pay for the privilege of handing your money to a developed country government – that tolerance of volatility may have to increase.
The first in our series of articles on investing for income in Africa in a world of low and negative interest rates focused on Grit Real Estate.
Over the last five years, Anglo American has achieved a transformation from “a sprawling conglomerate of poorly connected operations” into a “dynamic mining company with a leaner set of assets, clear sense of strategy, and efficient transfer of technology and expertise among divisions”, according to analysts at Société Générale wrote in March.
The bank, though, saw Anglo American shares, which were then trading at 2,018p in London, as no more than a “hold”.
There were, the Société Générale analysts wrote, few catalysts to push the stock higher in the short term.
Van Nierkerk at Mergence says that the company’s policy of paying out 40% of underlying earnings is “prudent” as dividend and buyback returns depend on fluctuations in commodity prices.
A key constraint to higher dividends, Société Générale wrote in March, is the leverage in the group’s assets outside South Africa.
The ratio of non-South African net debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) stood at 1.5 times at the end of 2018, versus 1.3 times for South African debt.
Whether the volatility that is likely along the way is tolerable will be dictated by the amount of diversification with an income investor’s portfolio. These articles are not intended as investment office and readers should do their own research and/or take professional advice before investing.
Bottom Line: With the realistic prospect of a protracted trade war now priced in, Anglo American shares are likely to offer value for diversified income investors over the medium term.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.