Alban Bagbin is arguably the most vocal and visible Speaker of Parliament that Ghana has had since 1992, when the West African country opted to return to constitutional rule.

His election was marred by chaos in the House prompting the military to invade the chamber – for the first time in the history of the 64-year-old democratic nation – to restore calm among MPs.

Both sides of the House – the Minority and Majority – have 137 seats each, with an independent candidate owing allegiance to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), giving them a slim advantage in the hung Parliament.