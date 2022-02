Amira Osman was freed unscathed a fortnight after her arrest, yet the detention of the renowned Sudanese women’s rights activist, among other leading opposition figures, might have heralded the beginning of an escalation that further diminishes Sudan’s chances of achieving a democratic transition.

“She was not subjected to any assaults or violations except for arresting her in a terrifying fashion without any complaints filed against her,” says Tahani Abbas, a prominent human rights defender and member of the No to Women’s Oppression initiative that Osman heads.