“We believe that Equity Congo can become the DRC’s largest bank by the end of the year,” said James Mwangi in November 2020. This shows how the CEO of Equity Group Holding hoped that its subsidiary in the DRC (Equity Congo) – recently merged with the Banque Commerciale du Congo (BCDC) – would take the sector’s top spot by the end of 2021.

The head of East Africa’s largest banking group did not make this prediction by accident. By merging with the DRC’s number two bank in mid-2020, the “new” Equity – since renamed Equity BCDC – became the Kenyan group’s second-largest subsidiary in terms of assets, bringing its total balance sheet to $2.6bn (€1.7bn) in 2020, a 230% jump from the 2019 balance sheet of Equity’s Congolese subsidiary alone.