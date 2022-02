The decision to end the state of emergency was made three weeks ago at a Council of Ministers meeting that was chaired by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Parliament approved the resolution by a majority vote, with 63 lawmakers objecting and another 21 abstaining.

The emergency measure, which was initially intended to last six months, was imposed in November as rebel forces – led by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and its ally the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) – captured two major cities on the highway to the capital, Addis Ababa.