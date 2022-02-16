DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

Unsavoury dealings

Libya: Is EU money funding the migrant business?

By Sarah Vernhes
Posted on Wednesday, 16 February 2022 10:07

Migrants about to be deported to their home country at Misrata airport, 16 November 2021. © REUTERS/Ayman Al-Sahili

Instead of ensuring that migratory flows are regulated, as demanded and financed by the EU, the powerful leaders of Libyan militias are shamelessly enriching themselves on the backs of migrants.

Arbitrary detentions, forced labour, extortion, human trafficking… In Libya, migrants are at the heart of a well-oiled business orchestrated by militias, under the guise of government action. The ‘business model’ is simple: militia leaders receive money to run detention centres and prevent migrants from crossing the ocean to reach Europe, while increasing their income by selling detainees’ freedom away.

The state – which is plagued by insecurity and political instability, made worse by the indefinite postponement of elections – has thus delegated migration management to a series of militia leaders for several years.

