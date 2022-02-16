Libya: Is EU money funding the migrant business?

Arbitrary detentions, forced labour, extortion, human trafficking… In Libya, migrants are at the heart of a well-oiled business orchestrated by militias, under the guise of government action. The ‘business model’ is simple: militia leaders receive money to run detention centres and prevent migrants from crossing the ocean to reach Europe, while increasing their income by selling detainees’ freedom away.

The state – which is plagued by insecurity and political instability, made worse by the indefinite postponement of elections – has thus delegated migration management to a series of militia leaders for several years.