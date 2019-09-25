We are hiring a news editor

the africa report jobs

The Africa Report is an award-winning media organisation, with correspondents spread across 54 African countries, and an editorial base in Paris.

We are looking for someone to head our digital team. You will be working with editors and correspondents for the web and print editions of The Africa Report.

Candidates should:

Have a highly developed sense for news

Be comfortable managing people in different countries

Be passionate about politics and business across the continent

Have a minimum of five years in editing positions

Have strong digital skills

We have a preference for candidates based in Lagos, Nairobi, Johannesburg, Paris or London.

Please send a covering letter, a CV, and an unpublished article under 700 words suitable for publishing in The Africa Report to: jobs@theafricareport.com

The deadline for applications is 31 October.