Nigeria: Does the north have the numbers to retain power beyond 2023?

By Akin Irede
Posted on Tuesday, 15 February 2022 18:22

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari waves at the crowd during a celebration ceremony marking Democracy Day in Abuja
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari waves at the crowd during a celebration ceremony marking Democracy Day in Abuja, Nigeria June 12, 2019. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

With President Muhammadu Buhari – a northerner – completing his tenure next year, there are fresh attempts by several top northern politicians to retain power. Will they be able to pull this off?

The controversy reached a climax some months ago when the governors of the 17 southern states in Nigeria converged in Delta State where they – among other things – demanded that the next president of the country be a southerner. 19 northern governors, who felt slighted, jointly issued a statement rejecting their counterparts’ demand, insisting that they would not be dictated to.

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF), which comprises some of the most respected northerners in the country, also responded saying that the north had the numbers to determine the next president.

“We have the majority of the votes and democracy says ‘vote for whom you want’. Why should we accept a second class position when we know we can buy a form and contest for first-class and we will win? Why does anybody need to threaten us and intimidate us?” said Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the group’s spokesman.

