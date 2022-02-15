DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

back on

Mali: Air France resumes its flights to Bamako

By Jeune Afrique
Posted on Tuesday, 15 February 2022 18:18

A Malian soldier guards the tarmac as doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrive at the airport in Bamako, Mali, on March 5, 2021, as a part of the COVAX program
A Malian soldier guards the tarmac as doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrive at the airport in Bamako, Mali, on March 5, 2021, as a part of the COVAX program © ANNIE RISEMBERG/AFP

At first refused by the Élysée Palace, the French airlines flights to Mali are now back on. The result of intense lobbying.

On 10 January, the day after the decision of ECOWAS heads of state to close their borders with Mali, Air France had interrupted its 14 weekly flights to Bamako.

As revealed by Jeune Afrique on 25 January, Emmanuel Macron had informed the management of the company, which is 14% owned by the French state, that he did not want flights to this destination to resume immediately, given the severe sanctions imposed by the sub-regional organisation.

READ MORE Mali: Who really is Assimi Goïta, the man who said 'No' to France?

Notes to the Elysée

According to our information, Air France will resume flights to the country from 17 February.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics