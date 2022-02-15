Mali: Air France resumes its flights to Bamako

On 10 January, the day after the decision of ECOWAS heads of state to close their borders with Mali, Air France had interrupted its 14 weekly flights to Bamako.

As revealed by Jeune Afrique on 25 January, Emmanuel Macron had informed the management of the company, which is 14% owned by the French state, that he did not want flights to this destination to resume immediately, given the severe sanctions imposed by the sub-regional organisation.

Notes to the Elysée

According to our information, Air France will resume flights to the country from 17 February.