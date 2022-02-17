DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

Mining projects

Guinea: UAE’s MCI wants to make the southern mining corridor a success

By Diawo Barry
Posted on Thursday, 17 February 2022 18:04

At the Port of Konta, a large-scale project is underway to renovate existing structures, convert some of them and extend them. © MCI

More than $2bn will be invested in building a port, a railway and a road to facilitate mining and open up the southern and central part of Guinea. However, a legal dispute might end up complicating matters.

Marine Contracting & Infrastructure (MCI), the Guinean subsidiary of the Emirati Ghantoot Group, and the Guinean authorities will be signing a concession agreement on the sidelines of the 2020 World Expo in Dubai. They are doing so with the hope of implementing a strategy that will guarantee communal use of mining infrastructure. This is already underway in the north-western part of the country.

