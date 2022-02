On 13 February, the President spoke by phone with the head of Chinese mining major China Molybdenum (CMOC), Sun Ruiwen, and Li Changdong, a senior representative of the Chinese electric vehicle battery manufacturer CATL.

No details of the discussion other than a sober Tweet from the President’s office were provided. But these high-level dialogues further indicate that both sides are seemingly eager to put last year’s contentious contract review dispute behind them.