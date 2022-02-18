DRC: From Kabila to Tshisekedi, the story of Beya’s fall from grace

Although the day was already well underway, Beya had just gotten out of the shower. Had he decided to take his time, since it was the start of the weekend? Or had the February heat made him want to go back to the bathroom? In any case, at around 1pm, he heard men banging on his door at his home in Kinshasa’s Gombe district.

The commotion caught him off guard. He dressed up hastily while agents from the Agence Nationale de Renseignements (ANR) entered the premises. His phone and that of his wife were confiscated. Jean-Hervé Mbelu Biosha, head of the ANR, presented Beya with a letter instructing him to follow them.