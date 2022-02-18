DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

meet the mercs

Wagner in Mali: an exclusive investigation into Putin’s mercenaries

By Benjamin Roger, Mathieu Olivier
Posted on Friday, 18 February 2022 12:19

Photomontage: JAMG

For several months, mercenaries from Wagner Group have had a foothold in Mali. But how did they get there? How many of them are there, and where are they deployed? And how do they finance themselves? We lift the veil on the shadow theatre from Moscow to Bamako.

Everyone made sure to bring their files. Emmanuel Macron, wearing a black suit and matching tie, placed a folder of the same colour under his left hand. The French president took care to prepare some notes. The former Minister of the Economy has been taught well: several of his elders in the government taught him that a good politician never goes anywhere without a few papers under his arm. It’s a question of credibility.

A few metres away, on the other side of a five-metre long table, Vladimir Putin is watching him. Dressed in a navy blue that contrasts with the cream-coloured hues of the Kremlin’s representation room, with his elbows spread out, the Russian head of state had dug his heels into the ground. The posture evoked nonchalance, assurance and experience.

For five hours on 7 February, the two adversaries discussed security in Eastern Europe and the crisis in Ukraine, which is threatened with invasion by Russia. But Mali was also on the agenda. For several months, Paris has been denouncing the growing involvement of the Wagner group in Bamako, while Moscow has simply denied any link with these mercenaries. Emmanuel Macron is not fooled. The intelligence at his disposal proved the connection between the group and Yevgeny Prigozhin, someone familiar to the man now facing him on the other side of the huge table.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics

like, follow, vote?

Nigeria 2023: Can Dele Momodu convert 2.6m followers into voters?

Publisher of Ovation International magazine, Dele Momodu, has for the last 30 years interviewed and dined with world leaders, monarchs, billionaires ... and some of the most influential people in the world, earning him over 2.6 million followers on social media. The veteran journalist now believes he can use his wide network and social media presence to become the next President of Nigeria in 2023. Is it enough?