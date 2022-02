Aminetou El Vilaly and Hamid Abdel Jelil are also sitting in the hall, checking their phones and listening to their customers.

These two young Mauritanians work as salesmen for MK Medicare, a branch of the MK group specialising in medical tourism.

As ‘guardian angels’, from the beginning to the end of the adventure, they are responsible for bringing African patients to Turkey. After transmitting their medical files to Turkish practitioners, they offer them quotes, surgeons and hospitals, and facilitate the process of obtaining visas.

(For a full price list, including Hair Transplant, Liposuction, Rhinoplasty and “Hollywood smile” see end of article)