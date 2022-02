The group of seven Democratic lawmakers departs today for a four-nation tour that will take them to Sierra Leone, Liberia, Tanzania and Côte d’Ivoire.

Meeks is the first African-American lawmaker to lead the powerful committee that helps set US foreign policy. After taking over the gavel from fellow New Yorker Eliot Engel following Engel’s defeat in the 2020 Democratic primary, Meeks vowed to put sub-Saharan Africa “on the front-burner” of US foreign policymaking after the continent was perceived as getting short shrift under President Donald Trump.