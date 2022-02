The KIFC has “confirmed interest” from a Luxembourg fund, chief investment officer Ntoudi Mouyelo tells The Africa Report. The fund wants to use Rwanda as its domicile for investing in bonds from African small and medium-sized businesses and may establish a special-purpose vehicle in Rwanda in the third quarter, he says.

A Swedish fund is also planning to establish an entity in Rwanda for start-up investments, Mouyelo says. That initiative is likely to be announced at the Commonwealth heads of state meeting in Kigali in June, he adds.