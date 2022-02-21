DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

trust issues

Tanzania’s Tundu Lissu: “It’s naïve to think President Samia will agree to constitution reforms willingly”

By Abdul Halim
Posted on Monday, 21 February 2022 10:57

Exiled Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu
Exiled Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu is still in exile in Belgium where he sought asylum after 2020 presidential elections but his voice still resonates in Tanzania politics.

Recently he met with President Samia in Belgium. He explained to the president what his party, Chama Cha Demokrasia Na Maendeleo (Chadema) believes must be taken into consideration to heal what he called the divided nation. Some of them include allowing opposition rallies and demonstrations and reforming the constitution.

READ MORE Foreign Affairs Chairman Meeks leads first congressional delegation to Africa

In an exclusive phone interview with The Africa Report from Belgium Lissu talked about issues like the Freeman Mbowe case, whether he believe President Samia is ready to change the constitution if the president spoke to him about taking on the role in the government and any progress he has seen since President Samia assumed office nearly one year ago.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics

Medical tourism

Turkey: The new healthcare destination for African elites

The clouds are reflected on an imposing glass façade. In the vast hall of the brand new Medistanbul private clinic, two men with peeled heads ... wearing a black band to limit the formation of bruises are waiting to see the doctor for their post-operative check-up. Tourists from all over the world walk around Istanbul with bald heads as they wait for their hair to grow back. Hair transplants have become so common that the Turkish national carrier, which brings in cohorts of visitors in search of their lost hair, is nicknamed ‘Turkish Hairlines’.