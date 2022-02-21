Tanzania’s Tundu Lissu: “It’s naïve to think President Samia will agree to constitution reforms willingly”

Recently he met with President Samia in Belgium. He explained to the president what his party, Chama Cha Demokrasia Na Maendeleo (Chadema) believes must be taken into consideration to heal what he called the divided nation. Some of them include allowing opposition rallies and demonstrations and reforming the constitution.

In an exclusive phone interview with The Africa Report from Belgium Lissu talked about issues like the Freeman Mbowe case, whether he believe President Samia is ready to change the constitution if the president spoke to him about taking on the role in the government and any progress he has seen since President Samia assumed office nearly one year ago.