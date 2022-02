The President of the transitional government and ambassador Vadim Razumovskiy had publicly met a month earlier to discuss the “progressive development of Russian-Guinean relations” and the “calendar of bilateral events”.

According to our information, President Doumbouya has met with Russian delegations several times, including the day after the 5 September 2021 coup. “This is not surprising,” said a minister in the transitional government. “Bilateral relations between our two countries have never ceased, and Moscow is an important strategic partner.”

‘Long-standing friends’