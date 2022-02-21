DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

shot in the arm

IMF MD Georgieva: ‘We must build African economies with a strong immune system’

By Aurélie M'Bida, Joël Té-Léssia Assoko
Posted on Monday, 21 February 2022 13:50

IMF’s managing director Kristalina Georgieva meets with the DRC’s President Felix Tshisekedi in Kinshasa, DRC, 8 December 2021. © Hereward Holland/REUTERS

The EU-AU summit took place in Brussels on 17 and 18 February. As such, the IMF's managing director Kristalina Georgieva explains the role that the institution intends to play in helping African economies recover. This is the first part of an exclusive interview with us.

On 17 and 18 February in Brussels, the main leaders of the European Union (EU) and African Union (AU) discussed a wide range of subjects, including peace, security and governance in West Africa, vaccine production and health systems, growth financing, support for the private sector, agriculture and sustainable development, and climate change.

The agenda also included everything from the Covid-19 crisis, which has aggravated the imbalance between the Old Continent and Africa, to the coups d’état in West Africa.

READ MORE IMF: Kristalina Georgieva saves her post as head of the Fund

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business