IMF MD Georgieva: ‘We must build African economies with a strong immune system’

On 17 and 18 February in Brussels, the main leaders of the European Union (EU) and African Union (AU) discussed a wide range of subjects, including peace, security and governance in West Africa, vaccine production and health systems, growth financing, support for the private sector, agriculture and sustainable development, and climate change.

The agenda also included everything from the Covid-19 crisis, which has aggravated the imbalance between the Old Continent and Africa, to the coups d’état in West Africa.