Boakai – who up until the withdrawal was the current chairperson of the CPP – had promised to address divisions in the opposition coalition when he took over the coalition in October last year.

His withdrawal comes two weeks after a faction of the Liberty Party (LP) – another member of the CPP – had announced its withdrawal from the coalition. This now means that two out of the four parties making up the CPP have withdrawn.

It means a de-facto end of the CPP as the main opposition bloc.

End of the CPP