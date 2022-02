Chamisa and his Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party have survived everything thrown at them. This includes rival parties working in cahoots with the state to snatch their party resources; judges’ adverse rulings; abductions of party members by suspected state security agents; police arrests and brutality; and violence meted out by Zanu PF thugs.

Now comes the real test: the 26 March by-elections, followed by the general polls next year. Can Chamisa turn his huge following – unemployed youths, workers in the informal sector, business leaders and civil servants – into votes, seeing as all these groups are suffering from the current economic malaise?

Government roadblocks