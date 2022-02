1. Former interior minister

This early revolutionary with rectangular glasses served as interior minister during Fayez al-Sarraj’s government of national accord.

As such, he was at the forefront when Tripoli forces resisted Khalifa Haftar’s offensive in April 2019.

2. Ambitious

Fathi Bashagha has been very open about his desire to play a leading role in the Libya of tomorrow. This aspiration once put him at odds with Sarraj, who tried to sack him.

3. Misrata