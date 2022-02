The PKD is a central repository used to verify and authenticate biographic and biometric information on international travel documents such as digital passports, electronic ID cards and visible digital seals.

In a video that includes Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia’s executive secretary, Augustine Blay, and Prince Ofosu Sefah, administrator of the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), the National Identification Authority (NIA) appeared to confirm that Ghana card users would be able to use the new ID “without the requirement of a visa or any other travel document”.