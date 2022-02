“We are looking for markets wherever”, President Samia Suluhu Hassan says. “Whether Africa or Europe or America, we are looking for markets. And fortunately we are working with companies from Europe. Total Energies for example is working in Tanzania.”

Tanzania’s gas reserves are estimated to be Africa’s sixth largest.

“We have three major points: Kilwa, Songo Songo and Mnazi in the south of Tanzania, and we have a deposit of about 57 trillion cubic feet”, says President Samia. “We believe we have other deposits in some other areas of the country. ”

The annexation of two Ukraine provinces by Russia on 21 February has sharpened the question of European energy supplies. Currently Russian gas makes up around 35% of Europe’s gas imports.