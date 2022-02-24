DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

DRC: Why Kenya is so keen on Kinshasa joining the East African Community

By Joël Té-Léssia Assoko, Mwangi Maina, Yara Rizk
Posted on Thursday, 24 February 2022 10:06

Men hold flags during the launch of a new flight to the Eastern DRC city of Goma, at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), in Nairobi
Men hold flags of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Kenya, near an airplane belonging to the Kenyan budget airline Jambojet, during the launch of a new flight to the Eastern DRC city of Goma, at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi, Kenya, September 10, 2021. REUTERS/Edwin Waita

Kenyan economic players are stepping up their operations in the DRC, with the support of the government, as the country, led by Félix Tshisekedi is about to be admitted to the East African trading bloc.

As the DRC moves closer to formal admission to the East African Community (EAC), Kenya organised a 200-member trade mission to the central African country in November 2021. According to Equity Group, the 15-day trade mission to the DRC (between November and December 2021) was aimed at deepening trade relations between Nairobi and Kinshasa.

The idea for the Kenyan banking giant was to “highlight trade and investment opportunities in the DRC” and this “as part of a government programme to foster regional trade and stimulate business growth by unlocking investment opportunities in East and Central Africa”.

