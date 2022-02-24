DRC: Why Kenya is so keen on Kinshasa joining the East African Community

As the DRC moves closer to formal admission to the East African Community (EAC), Kenya organised a 200-member trade mission to the central African country in November 2021. According to Equity Group, the 15-day trade mission to the DRC (between November and December 2021) was aimed at deepening trade relations between Nairobi and Kinshasa.

The idea for the Kenyan banking giant was to “highlight trade and investment opportunities in the DRC” and this “as part of a government programme to foster regional trade and stimulate business growth by unlocking investment opportunities in East and Central Africa”.