The action, brought by Legal Action Worldwide (LAW) and the Pan African Lawyers Association, is the first legal case against Ethiopia for abuses committed during the conflict in the north of the country.

It accuses Ethiopian troops in Tigray of committing massacres, extrajudicial killings, sexual violence, arbitrary arrests and mass displacements. It does not cover violations allegedly perpetrated by other parties to the conflict, such as Amhara ethnic militias, Eritrean troops and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front.