Payments Sovereignty

MFS Africa sees PAPSS, African payments system, as key to lifting continental trade

By Ray Mwareya, Ashely Simango
Posted on Wednesday, 23 February 2022 10:29

An employee counts money inside a mobile phone service centre operated by Kenyan telecom operator Airtel Kenya at the Sarit Centre within the Westlands district of Nairobi
An employee counts money inside a mobile phone service centre operated by Kenyan telecom operator Airtel Kenya at the Sarit Centre within the Westlands district of Nairobi, Kenya January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

MFS Africa, which bills itself as the continent´s largest digital payments network, says the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) can help increase African trade.

“We see PAPSS as both an enabler and facilitator of intra-African trade,” says MFS Africa’s founder and chief executive Dare Okoudjou. “Its ability to allow both the buyer and seller of the trade transaction to pay and receive in their national currencies is a game-changer.”

Africa’s payments architecture is highly fragmented, with dispersed systems, regulations and infrastructure. That makes it harder to send and receive digital payments. PAPSS, backed by Afreximbank and the African Union, aims to harmonize inter-Africa payments and lower the cost of transactions, with a potential saving for Africa of $5bn per year.

