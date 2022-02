A nominally independent technocrat has retained lobbying firm Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough to help advance bilateral ties with the US and “facilitate foreign aid and investments in Sudan,” according to a newly disclosed lobbying filing under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). The lobbying work is being led by former Congressman Jim Moran, a Virginia Democrat.

The contract is for $30,000 per month for one year. It became effective on 14 February, after the Sudanese government made an initial $90,000 payment.