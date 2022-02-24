Nigeria: Flutterwave rolls out new services to live up to $3bn price tag

Flutterwave will be introducing new products and services “that take the technology leader beyond payments,” the company said last Friday.

“We’re growing and for us, payments have become a means to an end. Our new identity is a system that recognises how far we’ve come in our mission. It gives us space to include all of our dreams and aspirations for businesses and customers.

“It gives us the freedom to do and be more. We’re excited for this new chapter in our growth,” tech company Olugbenga GB Agboola, founder and CEO, said at a virtual event introducing “Flutterwave 3.0”.

Flutterwave became Africa’s most valuable startup after it raised $250m in Series D funding giving it a $3bn valuation. To justify that price tag, new services will include “fintech as a Service (FaaS) solution as well as a card issuing technology platform that will allow businesses to issue both Mastercard virtual and physical debit/prepaid cards to their customers in partnership with Mastercard.