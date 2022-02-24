DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

fintech unicorn

Nigeria: Flutterwave rolls out new services to live up to $3bn price tag

By Ruth Olurounbi
Posted on Thursday, 24 February 2022 12:45

A man poses as he displays the Flutterwave homepage on a mobile phone screen in Abuja, Nigeria January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Nigeria's Flutterwave became - at $3bn - Africa's highest valued startup after its latest financing round. To justify the price tag, it is rolling out a suite of new services, including FaaS, or Fintech as a Service, and also a new white label platform to allow other companies to issue virtual and physical debit cards.

Flutterwave will be introducing new products and services “that take the technology leader beyond payments,” the company said last Friday.

“We’re growing and for us, payments have become a means to an end. Our new identity is a system that recognises how far we’ve come in our mission. It gives us space to include all of our dreams and aspirations for businesses and customers.

READ MORE Africa: MTN and Flutterwave partnership is big for digital inclusion

“It gives us the freedom to do and be more. We’re excited for this new chapter in our growth,” tech company Olugbenga GB Agboola,  founder and CEO, said at a virtual event introducing “Flutterwave 3.0”.

Flutterwave became Africa’s most valuable startup after it raised $250m in Series D funding giving it a $3bn valuation. To justify that price tag, new services will include “fintech as a Service (FaaS) solution as well as a card issuing technology platform that will allow businesses to issue both Mastercard virtual and physical debit/prepaid cards to their customers in partnership with Mastercard.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business