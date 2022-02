Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, assured the country that they had: “taken every necessary step to restore supply into this country.”

He added: “We have placed orders significant enough for us to cross into March with at least 2.1 billion litres of PMS in our custody.”

What are the current effects?

Although the NNPC promised in mid-February that the scarcity would not last for more than a week longer, effects are already being felt, including increased transportation costs and long queues at filling stations.