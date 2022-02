The term-limited Kenyan leader’s announcement has caused ripples across the political landscape, forcing his deputy William Ruto to go on the warpath against his boss of nine years.

Now the question is what role Kenyatta will play in a country with a recent history of failed political endorsement by a retiring head of state.

When Kenyatta told a group of youth leaders at the presidential palace on 11 February that he was throwing his support behind Odinga, he was only confirming what had long been suspected.