Sudan: At the heart of the ‘million march’ against the coup plotters

They either have bandaged heads, an arm in a sling or are supporting themselves on crutches. Sudanese youths, who have been subjected to nearly four months of ferocious repression, continue to – week after week – demand the military’s departure. The latter seized power on 25 October, effectively putting an end to the chaotic democratic transitional period that succeeded Omar al-Bashir’s 30 years of military-Islamist dictatorship in 2019.

READ MORE Sudan hires former US Congressman to repair coup damage