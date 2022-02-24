DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

Sudan: At the heart of the ‘million march’ against the coup plotters

By Augustine Passilly
Posted on Thursday, 24 February 2022 18:41

Demonstration against the military coup in Umdurman, 14 February 2022 © AFP

Despite the bloody crackdown, the Sudanese continue to demonstrate peacefully against the 25 October military coup. We report on these citizens who refuse to return to the dictatorship from which their country has just emerged.

They either have bandaged heads, an arm in a sling or are supporting themselves on crutches. Sudanese youths, who have been subjected to nearly four months of ferocious repression, continue to – week after week – demand the military’s departure. The latter seized power on 25 October, effectively putting an end to the chaotic democratic transitional period that succeeded Omar al-Bashir’s 30 years of military-Islamist dictatorship in 2019.

