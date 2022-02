Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine today. Resources to limit the impact on global oil and gas supply are “extremely limited”, according to a note from Vanda Insights in Singapore.

OPEC+ has some spare capacity, but it is in oil, the research says. “Should the Kremlin decide to cut off gas exports to Europe, all the world’s gas producers put together do not have the spare capacity to plug the gap.”

Before the invasion, Germany had already said it was suspending the certification process of the Nord Stream 2 (NS2) pipeline, which runs under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany. That increases the chances that Russia will halt gas flows into Europe, says Sindre Knutsson, head of gas markets research at Rystad Energy in Oslo.