Artworks returning home

Benin holds a highly political exhibition centred around restituted artworks

By Marie Toulemonde
Posted on Thursday, 24 February 2022 11:56

Benin’s President Patrice Talon at the opening of the exhibition dedicated to the royal treasures that France returned on 19 February 2022 at the presidential palace. © DR / Benin Presidency.

The works that France returned are - finally - on display in Cotonou. The exhibition, which is being held at the presidential palace, is both historic and symbolic.

From Cotonou to Ouidah, passing through Porto-Novo, it is impossible to miss the posters that have popped up over the last few days along the main roads in the southern part of the country. The information has circulated everywhere: on the radio waves, television screens, the front pages of newspapers and even in schools. After 129 years in exile, the Beninese can finally admire the 26 works of art that the French general Alfred Dodds looted in 1892 from the kingdom of Abomey’s treasury.

