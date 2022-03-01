South Africa: Energy giant Sasol prepares for new coal mining reality

The recovery in demand and prices of global oil and chemicals has been a boon for the company, but production problems at its South African coal mines have offset these benefits, according to Sasol’s latest update to the market.

“Sasol has […] been lucky to have […] mining [experts] at its executive level. [But] somehow, over the years, we haven’t had that focus,” President and CEO Fleetwood Grobler tells The Africa Report following the release of Sasol’s interim results for the second half of 2021 on Monday, 21 February.