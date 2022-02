Côte d’Ivoire’s President Alassane Ouattara (ADO) is planning to move, as early as March, to a new presidential palace, still in the Plateau district of Abidjan. This new five-story building called L’Esplanade is situated next to the old palace that Félix Houphouët-Boigny used to occupy. Far from being abandoned, the latter will undergo rehabilitation and renovation work.

The head of state plans to hold future councils of ministers at l’Espanade and has not given up on his plans for a reshuffle.

Four other figures

ADO still wants to reduce his team from 41 to 30 members. In the new palace, the room designed to house the government’s big meetings cannot accommodate more than 35 people around the oval table.

The article continues below Free download Get your free PDF: Top 200 banks 2019 The race to transform Complete the form and download, for free, the highlights from The Africa Report’s Exclusive Ranking of Africa’s top 200 banks from last year. Get your free PDF by completing the following form Email Address * Title * Last name * First name * Country * Industry * Position * Get information from Jeune Afrique Media Group: subscription deals, special offers… Close By downloading this PDF you agree to subscribe to The Africa Report Daily newsletter SUCCESS ERROR

According to our information, several ministries will merge and 11 to 15 ministers will leave the government to make room for four new figures.

All government ministers will then come from the Rassemblement des Houphouëtistes pour la Démocratie et la Paix (RHDP). The arrival of opposition leaders is not expected unless there is a last-minute change. In addition, ADO is planning to announce the changes to the party’s organisation chart to its members on 28 February.

In mid-December, ADO had informed the ministers that this draft reshuffle would be taking place and so prime minister Patrick Achi, who was assured that he would be remaining in office, has already acted on it. But the formation of the new government, which was initially scheduled for mid-January, has been postponed several times, as the presidential agenda is full.

READ MORE Côte d’Ivoire: President Alassane Ouattara shakes up his government

On 3 February, the head of state left Côte d’Ivoire to attend the Ecowas summit on the Malian and Burkinabe crises in Accra, before going to Addis Ababa to take part in the African Union (AU) summit. Afterwards, ADO went to France for a private visit and then stayed in Brussels, where the AU-European Union summit was taking place. He returned to Abidjan on 22 February.