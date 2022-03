This is part 2 of a 4-part series

How many of them have raised their eyes towards the palace, trying to penetrate the light morning mist to discover its holy secrets? Ambassadors and ministers, businessmen and simple onlookers or curious voters … All have, at one time or another, dreamed of solving the enigma of the Sphinx of Etoudi and finding the answer to the eternal question: who will succeed Paul Biya? Many have failed.