This is part 3 of a 4-part series

For more than two decades, he has resisted the intrigues and internal quarrels that undermine the presidential entourage. He has avoided pitfalls and dodged cheap tricks. Rear Admiral Joseph Fouda, an aide-de-camp to Paul Biya, is one of the oldest and closest collaborators of the head of state – a unique link that was forged in the corridors of power and which makes him one of the most influential military in Cameroon, even though he does not lead any unit.

Fouda, in Biya’s shadow