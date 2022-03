This is part 4 of a 4-part series

The wait is long, in the premises of the Movement for the Rebirth of Cameroon (MRC) on 8 October 2018. In the heart of the Odza district, in the south of Yaoundé, dozens of journalists have made the trip and are waiting for the press conference of Maurice Kamto, opposition candidate in the first round of the presidential election, which took place the day before.