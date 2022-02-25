DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

Running on Fumes

South Africa: Industry warns on jobs impact of BP-Shell refinery closure

By Ray Mwareya, Ashley Simango
Posted on Friday, 25 February 2022 12:51

A general view of part of the South African Petroleum Refinery (SAPREF) is seen in Durban
The South African Petroleum Refinery (SAPREF) is scheduled for indefinite closure. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Sapref, majority-owned by BP and Shell, is the Durban-based crude oil refinery that supplies 30% of South Africa's petroleum needs. Its planned indefinite closure has been welcomed by environmentalists, while the industry warns of jobs at risk.

“Job losses are expected to be extensive,” says Avhapfani Tshifularo, the director of the South African Petroleum Industry Association (Sapia). The oil sector has the second-highest multiplier effect on GDP among industries in the South African economy: Tshifularo says that for every job within the industry, a further 1.52 jobs are supported elsewhere.

