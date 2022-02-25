“Job losses are expected to be extensive,” says Avhapfani Tshifularo, the director of the South African Petroleum Industry Association (Sapia). The oil sector has the second-highest multiplier effect on GDP among industries in the South African economy: Tshifularo says that for every job within the industry, a further 1.52 jobs are supported elsewhere.
South Africa: Industry warns on jobs impact of BP-Shell refinery closure
Sapref, majority-owned by BP and Shell, is the Durban-based crude oil refinery that supplies 30% of South Africa's petroleum needs. Its planned indefinite closure has been welcomed by environmentalists, while the industry warns of jobs at risk.