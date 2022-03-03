DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

Image makeover

US lobbying: Angola sells President Lourenço’s anti-corruption drive

By Julian Pecquet
Posted on Thursday, 3 March 2022 10:23

Angola's President João Lourenço
Angola's President João Lourenço in 2019. Sharifulin/TASS/Sipa

In the final chapter of our Top 10 African lobbying campaigns to watch, we look at how the government of Angola is spending around $4m per year on lobbying – more than any other African government by far – to draw US support for President João Lourenço’s financial reforms.

After almost four decades of rule by former President José Eduardo dos Santos, Lourenço is seeking to drum up foreign direct investment in lieu of petrodollar diplomacy.

To that end, Secretary for Diplomatic Affairs for International Cooperation Victor Manuel Rita da Fonseca Lima hired Washington lobbying firm Squire Patton Boggs back in June 2019 to bring Angola’s financial system up to international standards, increase US trade and investment, and enhance the country’s profile in the United States.

