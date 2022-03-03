US lobbying: Angola sells President Lourenço’s anti-corruption drive

After almost four decades of rule by former President José Eduardo dos Santos, Lourenço is seeking to drum up foreign direct investment in lieu of petrodollar diplomacy.

To that end, Secretary for Diplomatic Affairs for International Cooperation Victor Manuel Rita da Fonseca Lima hired Washington lobbying firm Squire Patton Boggs back in June 2019 to bring Angola’s financial system up to international standards, increase US trade and investment, and enhance the country’s profile in the United States.